Russia's President names fundamental principles of allied relations between Russia and Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his greeting to the participants of the forum of hero-cities of Russia and Belarus that the traditions of mutual support, tempered during the war years, remain the basis for allied relations.

The corresponding telegram was published on the Kremlin website, RIA Novosti writes.

Putin emphasized that this event, dedicated to the memory of the heroic defenders of the Motherland, is taking place on the eve of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War.

"Eight decades ago our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers at the cost of incredible efforts and huge sacrifices not only defended their native land, but also saved Europe and the whole world from Nazi enslavement. The feat of the victorious Soviet people is forever inscribed in the history of mankind and will remain in the hearts of grateful descendants," the message reads.

The Russian leader noted that 12 cities of the Soviet Union - Moscow and Minsk, Leningrad and Stalingrad, Sevastopol and Kiev, Odessa and Kerch, Novorossiysk and Tula, Murmansk and Smolensk - were awarded the title "Hero City" for their special services in defending the Motherland from invaders. The title "Hero Fortress" was also awarded to the Brest Fortress, which was the first to take on the enemy.