"It's important that one of the main global centers of power—the United States—is beginning to recognize the importance of this principle (Editor's note: the indivisibility of security). Unfortunately, such understanding is lacking in the EU countries, which continue to foment the regional conflict with Ukrainian fuel. This situation particularly requires a joint effort to increase trust between countries, although there are currently no ready-made solutions. Action is necessary. And we in Belarus, located at the center of Europe, understand this perhaps better than anyone. After all, it was through us that, once every half-century, all the most tragic wars of modern times swept, erasing everything in their path except memory. Therefore, we say: there is no time to waste."