Ryzhenkov: Times of Collective West's Dictate are Thing of the Past

The times of the collective West's dictate are over, and Europeans should consider their place in the world. The Belarusian Foreign Minister stated this during his speech at the plenary session of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Maxim Ryzhenkov recalled the Belarusian President's initiative to develop a Eurasian Charter of Multipolarity and Diversity in the 21st Century. It is intended to launch a new paradigm for a Eurasian architecture of equal and indivisible security.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"We appeal of all Eurasian states for joining the process and demonstrate the same responsibility our predecessors demonstrated half a century ago. There is no alternative to such dialogue. We must rid ourselves of prejudices and sit down at the negotiating table. Our call is certainly also addressed to the countries of the European Union, which traditionally view any initiatives coming from the East with skepticism. But I would like to remind you: this East is far from what it was even a decade ago. It is, in essence, the Global South, or even the global majority, which will have to be reckoned with. It is time to finally understand: the times of the collective dictate of the West are a thing of the past."

In addition to his address at the UN rostrum, the Foreign Minister held a number of important talks. He met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The Belarusian side confirmed its readiness to contribute to consolidating states' efforts to address contemporary challenges.

At the meeting between the Minister and UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock, the session's agenda, issues of UN reform, and the election of the next UN Secretary-General were discussed. The Belarusian side particularly emphasized the need to ensure equal rights for all states in the Assembly's work.