Saint Petersburg Prepares for Major Flood

Saint Petersburg is bracing for a significant flood, reports RIA Novosti.

The water level on the outer side of the dam has already exceeded 180 centimeters. The city's protective structures have closed all sluice gates. Shipping traffic through the Kronstadt shipping lane has been halted. The parks of the Peterhof Museum-Reserve, as well as the Summer Garden and the Mikhailovsky Garden, are closed.

It is noted that this will be the first flood of such magnitude in July in 160 years. The last time a flood of this intensity overwhelmed Saint Petersburg was on July 12, 1865.

During the night, strong winds with gusts reaching up to 28 meters per second began to blow across the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland. A storm warning has been in effect since early morning. Waves in the Gulf of Finland are reaching heights of three meters. The wind has toppled trees. The most affected area is Sestroretsk, where the Dubki Park and several streets have been flooded.

According to media reports, the city center of Saint Petersburg has not yet been reached by the floodwaters.

The water level in the Neva River has risen to 95 centimeters. Forecasts suggest it may reach up to 120 centimeters.