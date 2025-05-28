It appears that the electoral process in Poland is turning into an election "without a choice," with scandals mounting one after another.

The Foreign Affairs Committee has asked Brussels for explanations regarding the EU's involvement in Poland’s electoral campaign, allegedly supporting one candidate.

It is known that both European officials and companies receiving funds from the U.S. Democratic Party and George Soros are campaigning for Rafal Trzaskowski. Meanwhile, the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) is reportedly not receiving the legally mandated funding from the budget. These circumstances lead the U.S. Congress to believe that all democratic standards are being violated during this election campaign.

U.S. Officials Urge Support for Nawrócki

One might sympathize with conservatives if similar violations were not also attributed to them. Recently, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen visited Poland, where she urged Polish voters to support candidate Nawrócki, claiming he would work well with President Trump.

Pre-Election Campaign Turns into a War of Dirty Tricks