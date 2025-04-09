Second round Russia-US consultations kick off in Istanbul

The second round of Russia-US consultations kicked off in Istanbul, TASS reported.

The talks are taking place at the Russian consulate general; they focus on the work of diplomatic missions.

Russia’s delegation is led by Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev, the U.S. – by Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter.

According to the agency's source, the consultations will be held in a closed format. The talks are scheduled to last several hours, but will not be as long as the previous round.