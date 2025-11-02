3.68 BYN
Second Warning: Qatar Threatens to Halt LNG Supplies to Europe
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Qatar has threatened to halt liquefied natural gas supplies to Europe due to unfriendly European rhetoric. This is the second warning in a month, and the EU's energy security is at stake.
Qatar's energy minister stated that the country will halt LNG exports to Europe unless the EU repeals or softens the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. Based on the document's standards, Qatar is allegedly violating environmental safety in the region.
The politician stated that if Brussels continues to impose a fine equal to 5 percent of total global energy turnover, Doha will definitely refuse to supply energy to Europe. Long-term contracts with EU countries are at risk.