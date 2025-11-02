Second Warning: Qatar Threatens to Halt LNG Supplies to Europe

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c225a39-2167-44d8-8fac-57dbe4c3b49e/conversions/e0869703-803d-434b-8d9f-d2bf47f43be3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c225a39-2167-44d8-8fac-57dbe4c3b49e/conversions/e0869703-803d-434b-8d9f-d2bf47f43be3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c225a39-2167-44d8-8fac-57dbe4c3b49e/conversions/e0869703-803d-434b-8d9f-d2bf47f43be3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c225a39-2167-44d8-8fac-57dbe4c3b49e/conversions/e0869703-803d-434b-8d9f-d2bf47f43be3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Qatar has threatened to halt liquefied natural gas supplies to Europe due to unfriendly European rhetoric. This is the second warning in a month, and the EU's energy security is at stake.

Qatar's energy minister stated that the country will halt LNG exports to Europe unless the EU repeals or softens the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. Based on the document's standards, Qatar is allegedly violating environmental safety in the region.