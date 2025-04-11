3.64 BYN
3.14 BYN
3.47 BYN
Seismologists sounding alarm as powerful earthquakes hit multiple locations around the planet
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a88ce74c-de29-4841-a175-0c4e33d95969/conversions/ae3f5cd1-40da-48cc-a02b-af962f744de0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a88ce74c-de29-4841-a175-0c4e33d95969/conversions/ae3f5cd1-40da-48cc-a02b-af962f744de0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a88ce74c-de29-4841-a175-0c4e33d95969/conversions/ae3f5cd1-40da-48cc-a02b-af962f744de0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a88ce74c-de29-4841-a175-0c4e33d95969/conversions/ae3f5cd1-40da-48cc-a02b-af962f744de0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byAdditional tremors may be on the horizon
Seismologists sounding alarm as powerful earthquakes hit multiple locations around the planetnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a88ce74c-de29-4841-a175-0c4e33d95969/conversions/ae3f5cd1-40da-48cc-a02b-af962f744de0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a88ce74c-de29-4841-a175-0c4e33d95969/conversions/ae3f5cd1-40da-48cc-a02b-af962f744de0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a88ce74c-de29-4841-a175-0c4e33d95969/conversions/ae3f5cd1-40da-48cc-a02b-af962f744de0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a88ce74c-de29-4841-a175-0c4e33d95969/conversions/ae3f5cd1-40da-48cc-a02b-af962f744de0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
In just 24 hours, significant seismic activity has been noted in Tajikistan, Myanmar, and off the coast of Papua New Guinea, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The earthquakes varied in magnitude, but all exceeded 5.5, with the strongest recorded in Tajikistan at a magnitude of 6.4. Fortunately, no reports of destruction or casualties have emerged from any of the affected regions.
However, seismologists are raising concerns: the simultaneous nature of these earthquakes across different regions indicates an intensification of tectonic processes within the Eurasian and Pacific lithospheric plates. This suggests that additional tremors may be on the horizon.