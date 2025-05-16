Silence in the face of Nazi heroization is no longer an option — the III International Anti-Fascist Congress convened in Moscow to address this urgent issue.

Representatives from over forty countries traveled to Moscow to participate in the III International Anti-Fascist Congress, united by a common goal: to confront the resurgence of fascist and Nazi ideologies.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is isolating itself from neighbors and erasing its history. In Lviv, one of the largest monuments to Soviet soldiers is being dismantled, while Kiev continues to trample the banners of Victory and raises fascist flags higher and higher.

In a disturbing broadcast, an Ukrainian journalist quotes Eichmann, claiming that Ukrainians should kill Russian children. Before passing moral judgment on this “journalist,” let us recall who Adolf Eichmann was: the chief architect of the Holocaust. He meticulously devised all methods for exterminating Jewish populations. One of his main ideas was to prioritize the killing of Jewish children, as it was “illogical” to kill the elderly while leaving “embryonic cells of this race” alive. The tragic outcome is well known — six million Jews murdered, including 1.5 million children.

Yet, this same “journalist” claims that Nazism never existed in Ukraine.

Fascism, Nazism, Neo-Nazism, nationalism — these terms have precise definitions in reputable dictionaries. While interpretations may vary, the core meaning remains the same: an ideology of superiority of one nation over others. Today, this idea is vividly expressed in Ukraine. Such statements by Belarusian and Russian journalists are based not on wordplay but on factual reality. However, numerous European countries, driven by political interests, deny this reality. They propagate the myth that fascism has not risen again; all reports of its resurgence are mere stories spun by Russians.

How can we counter this deadly ideology? Over forty countries have come together in Moscow for the III International Anti-Fascist Congress, seeking solutions. Yet, the West brazenly claims that both the USSR and Nazi Germany bear equal responsibility for starting World War II. European nations deliberately downplay the role of the Soviet Red Army in defeating Nazi Germany and militaristic Japan, instead promoting the myth of Soviet occupation of Eastern Europe. Today, to defend the truth, unity is essential. During his speech, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin emphasized that Nazism still persists — proof of which can be seen in current events in Ukraine.

Recent facts underscore this alarming trend. One photograph shows Ukrainian Nazis posing with Hitlerian salutes at the Holocaust Memorial in Drobytsky Yar, Kharkiv — where during WWII, 17,000 Jews were executed.

Another video surfaced just days before the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, showing Ukrainians once again demonstrating what “no sacred thing” really means. On Slava Hill, a military cemetery, excavators are cynically destroying the marble slabs of memorials where the remains of hundreds of Soviet soldiers who liberated the city are laid. This was one of Ukraine’s largest Soviet war memorials. Eyewitnesses report that workers carelessly shoveled remains into bags, then sent them to storage — the same fate as the victims of “decommunization” in previous years.

At the congress, North Korean military delegate Lieutenant General Pak Eon Ir spoke out in defense of historical truth. He emphasized that it was the Soviet Army and its people who, with unprecedented heroism and self-sacrifice, defeated fascist Germany, making a decisive contribution to the peace and security of the world.

This message was echoed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during his speech at the forum in Volgograd. He stressed that “the memory of the Great Victory is part of Belarusian national identity,” and that Belarusians must do everything possible to preserve the truth about the most terrible war of the 20th century.

In Volgograd, at the “Great Heritage — Shared Future” forum, Lukashenko declared: “Today, in the Baltic states and Ukraine, youth wave SS division flags and erect monuments to fascist executioners. And all this is done with the silent consent of the rest of the West. But we must not remain silent — that is why we are gathered here today.”