"Among all the candidates registered with the Polish Electoral Commission, there is not a single sensible person. The current trio of leaders will continue the self-destructive trajectory of the Polish Republic, which has been pursued by the government of Duda-Morawiecki-Kaczyński, and now by the government of Mr. Tusk. As a result, the standard of living for ordinary Poles decline and their disillusionment with the so-called political elite will continue to grow, following the examples of France, Germany, Britain, Austria, and other countries," believes Yuri Voskresensky. "What will this lead to? We have warned many times: ignoring the will of voters will lead to society’s radicalization."