Gigin: Elections in Poland became a battleground between Western and pro-American factions
The elections in Poland have turned into a battlefield between Western and pro-American groups. This opinion was expressed to the "Pervy Informatsionny" television channel by Vadim Gigin, General Director of the National Library and a deputy of the Belarusian House of Representatives.
He also noted that none of the presidential candidates has been able to offer a realistic vision for Poland’s future.
Poland Risks Repeating Romania’s Fate
Vadim Gigin:
"Let’s recall the scandal with the videos in Romania, which allegedly helped Ceausescu rise to first place in the first round of elections that were later canceled. It turned out that it was unclear who financed them; it became evident that Russia was not behind it, despite accusations to the contrary. The same pattern is repeating in Poland. There are accusations against Russia, then it turns out that Russia has nothing to do with it, and ultimately, the videos supporting one of the candidates are financed by the US Democratic Party. So, this is not just a confrontation between the united right, represented by Karol Nawrótowski from the "Law and Justice" party, and the liberal left, represented by Radosław Trzaskowski from the Civic Coalition. No, this is a deeper clash. However, the troubling fact is that from this competition between pro-American groups in Europe and Poland, the Polish society itself has little to no prospect of benefit."
According to Vadim Gigin, the problem is that none of the candidates vying for the presidency offers a realistic program for Poland’s future.
"What awaits Poland next? What kind of Poland will emerge? The question remains open, and evidently, the current elections will not provide an answer," the parliamentarian believes.