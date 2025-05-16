"Let’s recall the scandal with the videos in Romania, which allegedly helped Ceausescu rise to first place in the first round of elections that were later canceled. It turned out that it was unclear who financed them; it became evident that Russia was not behind it, despite accusations to the contrary. The same pattern is repeating in Poland. There are accusations against Russia, then it turns out that Russia has nothing to do with it, and ultimately, the videos supporting one of the candidates are financed by the US Democratic Party. So, this is not just a confrontation between the united right, represented by Karol Nawrótowski from the "Law and Justice" party, and the liberal left, represented by Radosław Trzaskowski from the Civic Coalition. No, this is a deeper clash. However, the troubling fact is that from this competition between pro-American groups in Europe and Poland, the Polish society itself has little to no prospect of benefit."