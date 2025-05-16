3.73 BYN
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Lays Flowers at Victory Monument in Minsk
In the days of the Great Victory celebrations, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II laid a wreath at the Victory Monument to pay tribute to the fallen heroes, BELTA reports.
According to various data, more than 50 thousand Armenian soldiers participated in the battles for the liberation of Belarus, while 10 thousand of them heroically died for the common Victory.