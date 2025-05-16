The expert also emphasized that the Ukrainian side is not interested in resolving the crisis and will do everything possible to sabotage the meeting in Istanbul. The Kiev's regime plans to use the talks in Turkey to restore its military capabilities and continue its confrontation with Russia.

"This is the most tragic scenario for Zelensky, for his team, and for all those who advocate for continuing the conflict and war. It is also tragic for those pushing Ukraine down this path from the UK, the current leadership of France and Germany. Everyone is counting on the United States. The United States makes it clear that they are currently shifting all responsibility, as well as financial and military burdens, onto European allies. Europe is, of course, very anxious. No money, no desire. It would be better to resolve the issue quickly, given the current situation. Peace or ceasefire? Of course, Zelensky hopes for a ceasefire so he can use it to gather resources and continue fighting. Why? Because only in this way can he stay in power."