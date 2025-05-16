3.73 BYN
Peskov: For Russia, the Primary Consideration Remains the Appointee from Ukraine
Peskov: For Russia, the Primary Consideration Remains the Appointee from Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian President, emphasized that the main and fundamental factor for Russia when signing documents between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations is the identity of the signatory from Ukraine. This was reported by RIA Novosti.
"When it comes to signing documents that the delegations need to agree upon, the primary and essential issue for us is who exactly from the Ukrainian side will be signing these documents," Peskov told journalists.