In Minsk, first Armenian Apostolic Church to be consecrated

The Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, Garegin II, has arrived in Belarus on an official visit. The first stop for the delegation was the Victory Monument, where the guests laid flowers and offered prayers to honor the memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War, for it is the historical memory that unites our peoples. This visit by the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church to our country marks a significant first.

The Armenian people are close to Belarusians; our nations are linked by centuries of shared history and bonds.

On May 18, His Holiness Garegin II will consecrate the first Armenian Apostolic Church in Belarus.

Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians:

"It is a great honor for us today to lay a wreath at the memorial dedicated to all those who fell in the Great Patriotic War. Belarus endured a difficult trial and suffered immense losses, yet it also made a significant contribution to the victory over fascism. Over 50,000 Armenians participated in the battles on the Belarusian front."