Yesterday, protesters initiated a nationwide blockade across Serbia. Demonstrations erupted simultaneously in several cities, including the capital. Activists took to the roads, paralyzing traffic and erecting barricades on the central streets of Belgrade.

The police detained 107 individuals for participation in unauthorized protests. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić warned demonstrators: the state cannot tolerate acts of violence.

Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia:

"We are currently avoiding the use of force and want people to have the freedom of assembly and expression. However, violence cannot be permitted by the state; otherwise, it is no longer a state. So please, reconsider your actions."

The Serbian leader has repeatedly stated that the protests are supported from abroad to exert pressure on Belgrade. Western countries allegedly sponsor the opposition, including through various non-governmental organizations. For instance, at the rallies, there are employees from the "Serbian Advocacy Office." This organization provides assistance to protesters and promises to help them avoid accountability for the unrest.