Germany has lost almost a trillion euros in 5 years due to the government's short-sightedness. This is a shocking conclusion from the German Institute of Economics. Since 2020, the country's cumulative real GDP loss has amounted to 940 billion euros. Per person employed in the German economy, this represents a reduction in added value of more than 20,000 euros.

The reasons include the coronavirus pandemic, events surrounding the conflict in Ukraine, and the standoff with the new administration in Washington.

Financial optimism has also abandoned Germans – according to a recent survey, more than 20% of residents report a significant deterioration in their situation. A TeamBank study puts the financial confidence index at 8 points out of 100. For comparison, it was 31 in 2019.