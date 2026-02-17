3.72 BYN
Shocking Results of European Poll: One in Five Accepts Dictatorship
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Shocking results of a European poll on democracy have been released. More than half of Europeans are dissatisfied with democracy, and one in five accepts dictatorship.
People are deeply indignant at the inefficiency and disconnect of elites from the needs of citizens, as well as at the pervasive bureaucracy. According to the AboutPeople public opinion poll, 76% are dissatisfied with the quality of democracy in Greece, 68% in France, 66% in Romania, and 32% in Sweden.
More than a quarter of respondents even said they would not object to restrictions on rights and a lack of accountability if a capable and effective leader were in power.