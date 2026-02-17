Shocking results of a European poll on democracy have been released. More than half of Europeans are dissatisfied with democracy, and one in five accepts dictatorship.

People are deeply indignant at the inefficiency and disconnect of elites from the needs of citizens, as well as at the pervasive bureaucracy. According to the AboutPeople public opinion poll, 76% are dissatisfied with the quality of democracy in Greece, 68% in France, 66% in Romania, and 32% in Sweden.