The Ukrainian ambassador to Poland made a truly scandalous statement: in an interview with a local television channel he stated that Ukraine has one undoubted advantage from NATO's point of view - it knows how to kill Russians.

Vasyl Bodnar, Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland:

"If you ask Ukrainian citizens where to place a NATO base, the answer will be: in every village. Because it is perceived in terms of image as a guarantee of political security - presence in NATO or participation in the bloc. Today it's we who are protecting NATO from Russian aggression. We do understand the words that no one wants to fight. But if Russia attacks NATO countries tomorrow, then having Ukraine on its side will be better than not having it. Ukraine for NATO is an additional value since it is fighting Russia and knows how to kill Russians!"

It is noteworthy that the ambassador does not even differentiate between "killing Russians" and "killing Russian soldiers": for him, it seems, they are just the same.