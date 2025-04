Shoigu: Moscow reserves right to use nuclear weapons in case of Western aggression

Russia is closely following the military preparations of European countries. Moscow reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in case of Western aggression, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said.

“In November 2024, the Fundamentals of Russia's state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence were amended accordingly. Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against it or the Republic of Belarus, including with the use of conventional weapons,” Sergei Shoigu reminded.