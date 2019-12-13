3.40 RUB
Shpakovsky: Sanctions of Western countries boomeranged on themselves
According to the idea of the collective West, the sanctions were supposed to hit the economy of Belarus, but it turned out the other way around. While some closed the borders and tried to undermine domestic stability, we opened our doors, pursuing a peace-loving policy.
Alexander Shpakovsky, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:
"Those sanctions, which the Germans plotted, including against the economy of the Republic of Belarus, boomeranged on them themselves. For our part, we want to note that our country remembers the history, we perfectly understand the malicious intentions of some neighboring states and countries of Western Europe. At the same time, we leave the door for dialog open, if only out of responsibility before the future of mankind".
“The example of Germany, once the leading economy of Europe, shows that sanctions, economic aggression, unfriendly policy in the modern global world, where all actors are closely interconnected, leads to negative consequences for those who are the developers of such negative projects for international relations,” the expert said.
