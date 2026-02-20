Kiev proposed using the Odessa-Brody pipeline instead of the Druzhba pipeline for oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia. This was reported by the European Pravda newspaper, citing a letter from the Ukrainian mission to EU.

According to Kyiv's plan, crude oil could be delivered either through Ukraine's transportation system or by sea, with transshipment at ports and transport via the Odessa-Brody pipeline to EU countries.

However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán insists there are no technical reasons preventing oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline. He also noted that Kyiv's actions threaten the energy security of EU member states, which is contrary to the agreement between the European Union and Ukraine.

The situation surrounding the suspended Druzhba gas pipeline has exacerbated already tense relations between Kiev and Budapest.