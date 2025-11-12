3.67 BYN
Shutdown Over: Trump Signs Government Budget
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The longest shutdown in the U.S. history has ended, and President Donald Trump has signed the U.S. government budget. The new bill will fund the government until January 30, 2026, and allow for the immediate restoration of government operations.
During this time, the shutdown has become the largest in the U.S. history, affecting hundreds of thousands of government workers. The White House chief estimated the U.S. losses from the 43 days of shutdown at $1.5 trillion, blaming Democrats for the loss.