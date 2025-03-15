Signatures are forged. Trump declares pardons signed by Biden invalid

US President Donald Trump declares that the pardons of former US leader Joe Biden are "void and vacant and of no further force or effect" because of the fact that they were done by an automatic device that reproduces the signature. TASS informs.

"The 'pardons' that Sleepy Joe Biden gave are hereby declared void, vacant, and of no further force or effect, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary pardoning documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime," Trump argued in a Truth Social post.

On January 17, Biden commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of nonviolent drug crimes. Also, he issued individual pardons to a number of persons who Trump warned would be prosecuted, including former US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, former US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci, members of a House committee that investigated the Capitol attack that took place in early January 2021, as well as Capitol and District of Columbia police officers who testified in the case.

Joe Biden became the head of state who issued the most pardons and commutations in US history.