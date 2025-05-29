3.78 BYN
Slovakia is ready for constructive dialog with Belarus
Slovakia wants to resume a constructive dialog with Belarus. This was reported by the News Agency of the Slovak Republic with reference to the Communications Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
It's specified that Bratislava is sending an ambassador to Minsk. He is expected to be Josef Migas, who has previously held this position. In June 2020, he was awarded the Order of Francysk Skaryna for his significant personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly relations and development of cooperation between Belarus and Slovakia.
The Slovak Foreign Minister emphasized: "We want to resume constructive dialog with Belarusians both at the bilateral and multilateral levels, because today it is necessary to give room for diplomacy, dialog and negotiations to achieve the first results, for example, in the extremely important peace talks and the earliest possible end to the war in Ukraine."