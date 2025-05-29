Slovakia is ready for constructive dialog with Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f969c7da-fac3-4ed5-ac6b-aee102d7be3e/conversions/37bd320b-a9e7-4ce4-8aec-2e6a1f91996d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f969c7da-fac3-4ed5-ac6b-aee102d7be3e/conversions/37bd320b-a9e7-4ce4-8aec-2e6a1f91996d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f969c7da-fac3-4ed5-ac6b-aee102d7be3e/conversions/37bd320b-a9e7-4ce4-8aec-2e6a1f91996d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f969c7da-fac3-4ed5-ac6b-aee102d7be3e/conversions/37bd320b-a9e7-4ce4-8aec-2e6a1f91996d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Slovakia wants to resume a constructive dialog with Belarus. This was reported by the News Agency of the Slovak Republic with reference to the Communications Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It's specified that Bratislava is sending an ambassador to Minsk. He is expected to be Josef Migas, who has previously held this position. In June 2020, he was awarded the Order of Francysk Skaryna for his significant personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly relations and development of cooperation between Belarus and Slovakia.