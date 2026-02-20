Slovakia has issued an ultimatum to Ukraine over the interruption of Russian oil supplies. If Zelensky fails to restore oil supplies to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline by February 23, emergency power supplies to Ukraine will be cut off, Prime Minister Robert Fico stated.

He recalled that there are approximately 180,000 Ukrainian refugees on Slovak territory, and that the country provides humanitarian aid to its neighbor while turning a blind eye to the fact that the interruption of gas transit causes Slovakia €500 million in losses annually.