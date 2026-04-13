Ljubljana, 14 April 2026 — Slovenia may soon hold a national referendum on withdrawing from NATO, the Speaker of the National Assembly has announced, marking a bold challenge to the country’s long-standing Atlantic alignment.

The high-ranking politician called for a return to a fully sovereign and independent foreign policy guided solely by Slovenian interests. While expressing readiness to cooperate with all nations — including the world’s great powers — he firmly rejected any form of subordination or entanglement in foreign military and diplomatic conflicts.

“Slovenia must never again allow itself to be drawn into wars or confrontations that are not its own,” the Speaker declared.

His party formally supports organising a referendum on NATO membership, yet he voiced scepticism about whether the Slovenian people would ultimately back such a dramatic step. The hesitation stems from the substantial economic benefits the country currently receives from the European Union, of which it remains a committed member.

Nevertheless, the politician insisted that decision-making power must return to Ljubljana, not remain in the distant corridors of Brussels.