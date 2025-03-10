Social media platform X falls victim to cyberattack. Musk claims Ukrainian IP addresses involved

On March 10, the platform, formerly known as Twitter, was subjected to a massive cyber assault. While the attack was successfully repelled, some traces remain.

For several hours, users were unable to access the site. This represents one of the largest and most audacious hacking operations ever launched against an internet giant. Elon Musk has already commented on the situation, attributing the attack to Ukraine: "A massive cyberattack occurred, aimed at destroying the X platform. The attacking IP addresses originated from the Ukrainian internet space."