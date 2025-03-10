3.58 BYN
Social media platform X falls victim to cyberattack. Musk claims Ukrainian IP addresses involved
On March 10, the platform, formerly known as Twitter, was subjected to a massive cyber assault. While the attack was successfully repelled, some traces remain.
For several hours, users were unable to access the site. This represents one of the largest and most audacious hacking operations ever launched against an internet giant. Elon Musk has already commented on the situation, attributing the attack to Ukraine: "A massive cyberattack occurred, aimed at destroying the X platform. The attacking IP addresses originated from the Ukrainian internet space."
Recently, Musk has been vocal about crucial and sensitive issues in international politics, often targeting President Zelensky, whom he refers to as a dictator, suggesting that he should resign from his position as soon as possible.