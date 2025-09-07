"Poland is a rather paradoxical country. It has a good economy, which has been supported for a long period by subsidies from the European Union. Over the past 20 years, Poland has received more than $161 billion in support. From 2028, it is planned to allocate another $121.5 billion in just 7 years. There is money, but on the other hand, we see that social issues are outside of state funding. Today, Poland has other goals. It is actively militarizing, spending money received from its own taxpayers and from external loans," said Alexey Belyaev, Dean of the Faculty of Journalism at BSU.