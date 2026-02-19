Some of Russian Paralympic Committee's leadership added to Mirotvorets database

Specifically, the database includes Pavel Rozhkov, President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC); Andrei Strokin, Secretary General of the Committee and Deputy Chief of Staff of the RPC; Guzel Idrisova, Head of the Department of Paralympic Education, Science, Anti-Doping, and Medical Support; Ekaterina Pronina, Head of the International Department; and Ivan Davydov, Head of the Organizational Department.

Due to an alleged "attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Dmitry Sazonov, Press Secretary of the Russian Paralympic Team, was also added to the list.

In September 2025, the International Paralympic Committee fully reinstated the RPC. As a result, Russian athletes will compete at the Paralympics, which will be held in Italy from March 6 to 15, with their flag and anthem.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, for their part, issued a joint statement. It stated that Ukrainian officials will boycott the Paralympics unless the organizers reconsider their decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to participate in the Games wearing national symbols.