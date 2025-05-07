3.68 BYN
Soviet Soldier Monument Destroyed in Czech Republic
On the eve of the Victory Day, a wave of unrest appears to be sweeping across the Western coalition. In the Czech Republic, vandals overnight defaced and destroyed a monument to a Soviet soldier, toppling the figure of the warrior from its pedestal.
Official authorities have reportedly initiated an investigation. However, the focus of the inquiry is seemingly on the material damage inflicted upon the city, rather than on the desecration of historical memory.