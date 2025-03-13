3.61 BYN
Special Envoy of U.S. President Arrives in Moscow
The Kremlin will consider and formulate its position on the Ukrainian conflict after bilateral contacts with the United States, stated the press secretary of the President of Russia. According to Dmitry Peskov, the process of passing information from the U.S. about the results of negotiations with Ukraine in Jeddah is "ongoing."
On March 13, special envoy of Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Moscow, among other things, to meet with Vladimir Putin, as reported by Bloomberg.
However, Witkoff will not serve as a mediator between Washington and Moscow in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by the assistant to the President of Russia for foreign policy. Earlier, Yuri Ushakov had a phone call with Trump’s National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz. Ushakov claimed that the proposed ceasefire is nothing more than a temporary respite for Ukrainian forces.