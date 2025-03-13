Special Envoy of U.S. President Arrives in Moscow

The Kremlin will consider and formulate its position on the Ukrainian conflict after bilateral contacts with the United States, stated the press secretary of the President of Russia. According to Dmitry Peskov, the process of passing information from the U.S. about the results of negotiations with Ukraine in Jeddah is "ongoing."

On March 13, special envoy of Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Moscow, among other things, to meet with Vladimir Putin, as reported by Bloomberg.