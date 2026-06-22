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State of emergency declared in Voronezh following Ukrainian Armed Forces strike
Text by:Editorial office news.by
State of emergency declared in Voronezh following Ukrainian Armed Forces strikenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/71dd95f5-287d-49de-80f4-5a43006427a6/conversions/56456eb4-3960-43ee-89fc-12c75bcbba73-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/71dd95f5-287d-49de-80f4-5a43006427a6/conversions/56456eb4-3960-43ee-89fc-12c75bcbba73-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/71dd95f5-287d-49de-80f4-5a43006427a6/conversions/56456eb4-3960-43ee-89fc-12c75bcbba73-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/71dd95f5-287d-49de-80f4-5a43006427a6/conversions/56456eb4-3960-43ee-89fc-12c75bcbba73-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
A state of emergency has been declared on the streets of Voronezh. Five people were killed and dozens wounded as a result of a Ukrainian Armed Forces missile attack on Remembrance and Sorrow Day.
The attack targeted an industrial building, residential buildings, and cars.
According to unofficial reports, in addition to drones, the Kyiv regime also used French and American long-range missiles.