Recently, the authorities of Lvov dismantled the columns at the entrance to the "Hill of Glory" memorial complex, where exhumation of Soviet soldiers’ remains continues.

This memorial was erected in honor of Russian and Soviet soldiers who fell during the World War I and the Great Patriotic War. In 2022, Soviet symbols were removed from the site, and in 2023, the figures of Red Army soldiers were dismantled. By January 2025, local authorities authorized the relocation of the "Hill of Glory" complex, as well as the exhumation of Soviet soldiers’ remains, with plans for their subsequent reburial.