Chancellor Merz’s popularity has dropped by 9% compared to June, while the Social Democrats (the party of former Chancellor Scholz) garner only 13% of the vote.

According to recent polls, nearly 60% of Germans are concerned about the casual attitude towards readiness for war expressed in Germany, and believe that "everything is unjust" in the country. The last time such widespread dissatisfaction was recorded was in 2010.

Germany Is No Longer the Most Popular Destination in the EU for Refugees