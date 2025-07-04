3.77 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.50 BYN
Support for Germany’s Ruling Parties Declines
Chancellor Merz’s popularity has dropped by 9% compared to June, while the Social Democrats (the party of former Chancellor Scholz) garner only 13% of the vote.
According to recent polls, nearly 60% of Germans are concerned about the casual attitude towards readiness for war expressed in Germany, and believe that "everything is unjust" in the country. The last time such widespread dissatisfaction was recorded was in 2010.
Germany Is No Longer the Most Popular Destination in the EU for Refugees
Against this backdrop, Germany has for the first time in recent years ceased to be the leading country in asylum requests. As reported by Welt am Sonntag, the country now ranks third after Spain and France. In the first half of 2025, Germany received just over 61,000 initial applications—almost half the number compared to the same period last year.