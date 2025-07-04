3.77 BYN
Swimming in the Seine Is Allowed in Paris For the First Time in a Century
Text by:Editorial office news.by
For the first time since 1923, Parisians and visitors to the city have been permitted to swim in the Seine, reports TASS.
According to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, significant efforts have been undertaken to make the river suitable for swimming.
Reuters also reports that the Seine has become accessible for public bathing following a large-scale cleaning operation conducted in preparation for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Local authorities have announced that three designated zones along the riverbanks will accommodate over a thousand swimmers daily, until August 31.