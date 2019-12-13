3.35 RUB
Swiss bank hid ties to Nazis
It has come to light that the Swiss bank Credit Suisse had close ties with the Nazis. The Wall Street Journal clarifies that the bank did not disclose some information about Nazi accounts and partially obstructed investigations. The authors of the article analyzed documents from previously closed archives. In 2021, an independent ombudsman began a new investigation into the bank's connections with the Nazis. However, the management of Credit Suisse later removed him, claiming he had "crossed the boundaries they wanted to establish during the investigation." The ombudsman was later reinstated and was able to uncover documents showing the bank's connections with dozens of individuals and entities linked to Nazi crimes.
