Switzerland Faces Cocaine Crisis: A Growing Wave of Drug Use Sweeps Across Europe

Switzerland is drowning in a cocaine tsunami. The confederation ranks among the countries with the highest number of drug users: Swiss citizens annually purchase approximately 8 tons of the white powder.

According to data from the "Switzerland Without Drugs" foundation, over the past decade, cocaine consumption in the country has doubled. Wastewater analysis confirms that drug users now consume not only on weekends but throughout the entire week.

Cocaine enters Europe from Bolivia, Peru, and Colombia through the efforts of criminal groups via sea and air routes. A vivid example is the Belgian port of Antwerp, where customs authorities confiscated 55 tons of drugs in 2025 — which experts estimate to be less than 5% of the actual volume. From there, it disperses across the entire Schengen zone.