Budapest is once again compelled to respond sharply to Kiev’s recent provocations. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó issued a statement insisting that Ukraine stop its efforts to entangle Hungary in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

*"This is not our war. We bear no responsibility for it; we did not initiate it, nor are we participating in it. Cease provoking us, stop threatening our energy security, and desist from trying to drag us into your conflict,"* the politician wrote on social media platform X.

On August 28th, the transit of oil through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia was resumed. The supply of black gold to Europe was temporarily halted following strikes on Russian compressor stations by Ukrainian armed forces. This situation led to a confrontation between Budapest and Kiev, which remained unresolved even after the oil supplies were restored.