Szijjarto: Hungary will never support Ukraine's accession to NATO

Hungary will never support Ukraine's accession to NATO. This statement was made by Peter Szijjarto.

The Hungarian foreign minister said that the new U.S. Administration had put an end to unrealistic expectations about Ukraine's NATO membership: "It is quite clear that Ukraine cannot join NATO because it would immediately lead to World War III. Hungarians will never support such a step."