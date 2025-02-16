3.54 RUB
Szijjarto says opponents of peace and Trump gathering for summit in Paris
Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto accused European leaders of opposing US President Donald Trump and peace in Ukraine.
According to the minister, it is those who are gathering for the emergency summit in Paris today who have been constantly escalating the war.
Peter Szijjarto:
"Today in Paris, it is precisely those who have been constantly adding fuel to the fire of the war in Ukraine over the past three years. These are the countries that are on the side of the war, that supported the erroneous strategy of sanctions in Europe. They are against peace, against Trump. They also want to do everything possible to prevent a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine."
The emergency meeting is being convened by French leader Emmanuel Macron. The situation in Ukraine will be discussed, as well as issues of European security. This need arose after the Old World realized that they were apparently being left out of the US-Russia negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.