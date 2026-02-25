news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eb0981eb-ade1-4253-a72f-dfcb66ad2ded/conversions/4e9c6f2b-fbff-4f58-8093-ef9e184bdad6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eb0981eb-ade1-4253-a72f-dfcb66ad2ded/conversions/4e9c6f2b-fbff-4f58-8093-ef9e184bdad6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eb0981eb-ade1-4253-a72f-dfcb66ad2ded/conversions/4e9c6f2b-fbff-4f58-8093-ef9e184bdad6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eb0981eb-ade1-4253-a72f-dfcb66ad2ded/conversions/4e9c6f2b-fbff-4f58-8093-ef9e184bdad6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Russian oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline are currently being blocked in Ukraine by the same individuals who orchestrated the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó, citing the country's national news agency.

The minister called it a disgrace that the investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage has still not been completed in EU countries. He also did not rule out further attacks. According to Szijjártó, Budapest has taken the necessary measures to prevent attempts to blow up oil and gas pipelines in Hungary.

The whole situation with the suspension of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline is part of efforts by Kiev, Brussels, and the Hungarian opposition to install a pro-Ukrainian government in Hungary. The country's PM stated this in an open letter to Zelensky. He reiterated his call to immediately resume operation of the Druzhba pipeline and refrain from further attacks on Hungary's energy security.