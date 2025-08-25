Szijjarto: Ukrainian Strikes on Druzhba Tantamount to Attacks on Hungary and Slovakia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e63063aa-f01c-4393-a478-31b1706f1008/conversions/cddca51d-5403-4798-bc05-cac07acf4ee2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e63063aa-f01c-4393-a478-31b1706f1008/conversions/cddca51d-5403-4798-bc05-cac07acf4ee2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e63063aa-f01c-4393-a478-31b1706f1008/conversions/cddca51d-5403-4798-bc05-cac07acf4ee2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e63063aa-f01c-4393-a478-31b1706f1008/conversions/cddca51d-5403-4798-bc05-cac07acf4ee2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Ukrainian strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure are essentially equivalent to an attack on Hungary and Slovakia, which receive raw materials from Russia via this route. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto, commenting on Ukraine's actions and its threats to neighboring countries.

Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Foreign Minister:

"So, it is absolutely clear what the Ukrainian president is saying. There is no room for any misunderstandings or interpretations here. He has openly, rudely and shamelessly threatened Hungary. Zelensky has made it clear that if Hungary does not take a pro-Ukrainian position, similar to that of Brussels and the European People's Party (the EPP) in the European Parliament, they will continue to attack the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is important for Hungary's energy security."