Talks between Iran and Three European Countries Conclude in Istanbul
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Talks between Iran and the "Euro-Three" (Germany, Great Britain, France) on Tehran's nuclear program have been concluded in Istanbul.
The meeting was held behind closed doors in the building of the Consulate General of Iran. The talks lasted about 3.5 hours. The parties agreed to continue consultations on Iran's nuclear program.
The outcomes of negotiations and what the parties were able to agree on – see details in Victoryia Senkevich's on-the-spot-news reporting.