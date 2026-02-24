3.74 BYN
Tehran Ready for Deal with US, Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces
Tehran has declared its readiness for an agreement with Washington. According to the country's Foreign Ministry, Iran is ready to take the necessary measures to reach an understanding on the nuclear issue as quickly as possible.
It is noted that a deal could be concluded as soon as possible if there is political will on all sides.
As a reminder, the second round of talks between Iran and the US, mediated by Oman, concluded on February 17. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the parties had agreed on a number of fundamental provisions of the future agreement. At the same time, the White House emphasized that significant differences remain on a number of issues. US President Donald Trump gave Tehran 10-15 days to reach an agreement. The next round of consultations is scheduled for February 26 in Switzerland.