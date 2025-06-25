Watch onlineTV Programm
Tehran Reports Serious Damage to Nuclear Facilities Due to US Attacks

Tehran reported significant damage to nuclear facilities as a result of strikes by the US and Israel.

No details have been provided about their current condition. The extent of damage to the Fordow plant, which is considered the most protected in Iran, remains unknown. However, earlier, IAEA Director Rafael Grossi stated that Tehran had informed the IAEA about measures taken to protect its enriched uranium stockpiles.