Ten Countries Recognize State of Palestine at UN Conference

Ten countries plan to recognize the State of Palestine within the UN General Assembly, Agence France-Presse reported citing an unnamed adviser to the French president.

The resolution will be announced on September 22 at a special event in New York. Palestine will be recognized by France, Andorra, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Portugal, Malta, the United Kingdom, and San Marino. This means that the Palestinian state will be officially recognized by 160 states: 159 UN members and the Vatican, which has the observer status.