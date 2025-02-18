The cost of rice in Japan has almost doubled

In the first half of February 2025 rice prices in Japan increased by almost 90% compared to the same period in 2024. This was stated in the Japanese state public broadcaster NHK, reports news.ru.

In particular, the average cost of 5 kg of rice amounted to 3,829 yen (about 82 Belarusian rubles). At the same time a year ago it was about 2000 yen (Br42).

The publication says that the price jump was first recorded in June 2024. In August, the cost was more than 2500 yen (53 rubles) for 5 kg, in September it was equal to 3000 yen (64 rubles). In January 2025, the price amounted to 3,500 yen (75 rubles).