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The death toll in the Kyiv shooting has risen to six
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The death toll in the Kyiv shooting has risen to sixnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bd509364-e50f-43a6-926c-0f8391183e79/conversions/269231be-60e7-495b-b1e8-346da784577f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bd509364-e50f-43a6-926c-0f8391183e79/conversions/269231be-60e7-495b-b1e8-346da784577f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bd509364-e50f-43a6-926c-0f8391183e79/conversions/269231be-60e7-495b-b1e8-346da784577f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bd509364-e50f-43a6-926c-0f8391183e79/conversions/269231be-60e7-495b-b1e8-346da784577f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The death toll in the April 18 shooting in the Ukrainian capital has risen to six, with 15 injured. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on his Telegram channel.
"According to medical personnel, six people were killed and 15 injured as a result of the shooting in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district," the statement read.
On Saturday, April 18, Kyiv police reported that an unknown gunman opened fire on people in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. He then fled to a supermarket, where he took people hostage. Later, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced that the gunman had been killed during his arrest.