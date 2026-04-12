“The Door Is Not Yet Closed”: Mediators Race to Salvage US-Iran Peace Talks

Regional mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are working urgently behind the scenes to convene a fresh round of negotiations between the United States and Iran

Regional mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are working urgently behind the scenes to convene a fresh round of negotiations between the United States and Iran. Their goal is to bridge the remaining differences and secure a comprehensive peace agreement before the 21 April deadline, BELTA reports, citing the American portal Axios and its informed sources.

The intermediaries remain cautiously hopeful that a breakthrough is still within reach. “The door is not yet closed — both sides continue to negotiate,” one source emphasised.

According to CBS News, a senior Pakistani official disclosed that Islamabad is maintaining intensive contacts with both Washington and Tehran, pressing them to resume dialogue at the earliest possible moment. “Efforts are now under way to organise a second round of talks on an accelerated timetable,” the source added. These diplomatic initiatives are being pursued at the direct instruction of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.